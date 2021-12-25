Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

The playoff race is tight in the AFC with just four spots left, making Sunday’s game with Baltimore one of the biggest leverage games in recent memory.

The division title won’t be decided this weekend, but it’s the Bengals' to lose and the players are well aware of that fact.

“We are treating this as a playoff game. Winner takes all,” C.J. Uzomah said. “You have to win these games to achieve what we want to achieve and put the ball in our court."

The Bengals hold the number four seed in the AFC as fans ease out of their Christmas cookie comas just in time to watch the biggest game to hit Paul Brown Stadium since January 9, 2016. Here are the keys to a Bengals’ win over the Ravens.

Stall Ravens on Third Downs

The Ravens already have a depleted defense with defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, and safety Geno Stone landing on the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List this week.

Stalling the Ravens on third down will put even more pressure on Baltimore’s defense who will be tasked with trying to stop Joe Burrow and Pro Bowl wide-out Ja’Marr Chase, who racked up 201 receiving yards and a touchdown in week 7's thrashing of the Ravens 41-17.

Baltimore has had trouble converting in third-down situations all year with a conversion percentage at just 37.1%, and I wouldn’t expect that percentage to get better against a mostly healthy Cincinnati defense. The ultimate goal is to make sure Burrow has ample opportunity to torch the group who is absent of defensive starters Sunday and ranks 31st in the NFL in passing defense.

Limit Turnovers

Last week the Bengals seemed to have fixed the issue by putting a goose egg in the turnover stat against the Denver Broncos, but their reputation for being turnover prone will follow them into Sunday’s game against a Ravens team who will make it a priority to create turnovers. Baltimore has been severely lacking in this area with a turnover ratio of minus-9 which ranks 29th in the league. The Ravens went five games this season without an interception and own a total of just six interceptions on the year, which is tied for second-fewest in the league.

The Bengals should be able to get through Sunday without giving up a game altering play, but anything can happen in an NFL game.

Contain Mark Andrews

Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews has had his killer instinct on display the last two weeks. The 26-year old burned the Packers defense last week for 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The week before that he racked 115 receiving yards and one score against the Browns. He has been on a tear and the Bengals must slow him down as he aims to set Baltimore’s single season receiving record.

For more on the matchup, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

