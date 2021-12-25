Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

    It's the biggest game at Paul Brown Stadium since the 2015 season.
    Author:

    The playoff race is tight in the AFC with just four spots left, making Sunday’s game with Baltimore one of the biggest leverage games in recent memory. 

    The division title won’t be decided this weekend, but it’s the Bengals' to lose and the players are well aware of that fact. 

    “We are treating this as a playoff game. Winner takes all,” C.J. Uzomah said. “You have to win these games to achieve what we want to achieve and put the ball in our court."

    The Bengals hold the number four seed in the AFC as fans ease out of their Christmas cookie comas just in time to watch the biggest game to hit Paul Brown Stadium since January 9, 2016. Here are the keys to a Bengals’ win over the Ravens.

    Stall Ravens on Third Downs

    The Ravens already have a depleted defense with defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch, and safety Geno Stone landing on the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List this week.

    Stalling the Ravens on third down will put even more pressure on Baltimore’s defense who will be tasked with trying to stop Joe Burrow and Pro Bowl wide-out Ja’Marr Chase, who racked up 201 receiving yards and a touchdown in week 7's thrashing of the Ravens 41-17.

    Baltimore has had trouble converting in third-down situations all year with a conversion percentage at just 37.1%, and I wouldn’t expect that percentage to get better against a mostly healthy Cincinnati defense. The ultimate goal is to make sure Burrow has ample opportunity to torch the group who is absent of defensive starters Sunday and ranks 31st in the NFL in passing defense.

    Limit Turnovers

    Last week the Bengals seemed to have fixed the issue by putting a goose egg in the turnover stat against the Denver Broncos, but their reputation for being turnover prone will follow them into Sunday’s game against a Ravens team who will make it a priority to create turnovers. Baltimore has been severely lacking in this area with a turnover ratio of minus-9 which ranks 29th in the league. The Ravens went five games this season without an interception and own a total of just six interceptions on the year, which is tied for second-fewest in the league.

    The Bengals should be able to get through Sunday without giving up a game altering play, but anything can happen in an NFL game.

    Contain Mark Andrews

    Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews has had his killer instinct on display the last two weeks. The 26-year old burned the Packers defense last week for 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The week before that he racked 115 receiving yards and one score against the Browns. He has been on a tear and the Bengals must slow him down as he aims to set Baltimore’s single season receiving record.

    For more on the matchup, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Players Making an Impact Off the Field This Holiday Season

    Snubbed: Cincinnati's Best Defensive Player Left Out of the Pro Bowl

    Three Bengals Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Bengals' Elite Pass Rush

    Playoff Picture: A Breakdown Entering Week 16

    Read More

    Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Run Ball on 3rd-and-8

    Zac Taylor Made Right Call in Final Minutes Against Broncos

    Eli Apple and Jerry Jeudy Take Shots at Each Other After Bengals' Win

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Broncos in Denver

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Broncos

    Ravens Fall to Packers, Bengals Tied for AFC North Lead

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Broncos in Denver

    It's Taylor Time for the Bengals in Denver

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos

    Staff Picks: Bengals at Broncos With Playoffs on the Line

    Bengals Sign Cornerback to Practice Squad

    Trae Waynes Expected to Suit Up Against Broncos

    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

    Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

    Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

    Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Mark Andrews, Ja'Marr Chase
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

    just now
    Joe Burrow Chargers
    News

    Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Sunday's AFC North Showdown Against Ravens

    17 hours ago
    Burrow who dey mascot
    News

    Bengals Mascot Gives Hilarious Gift to Joe Burrow

    18 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    The Latest on Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley Ahead of Sunday's Game Against the Bengals

    18 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    News

    Injury Roundup: Bengals Relatively Healthy Going into Monster Matchup Against Ravens

    18 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Add Wide Receiver to COVID-19 Reserve List

    23 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks away front the huddle during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Previewing Bengals vs Ravens With the AFC North on the Line

    Dec 24, 2021
    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Lamar Jackson Misses Practice Again Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against the Bengals

    Dec 23, 2021