    • October 10, 2021
    Joe Mixon Scores Late Fourth Quarter Touchdown, Bengals Tied With Packers

    Cincinnati is hoping to win its' third-straight game.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals were down, but they aren't out. Joe Burrow led Cincinnati on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon. 

    Burrow found Tee Higgins for the 2-point conversion. The Bengals and the Packers are tied 22-22 late in the fourth quarter. Watch both plays below. 

    -----

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
