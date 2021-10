Bengals Getting Healthier, Veteran Safety Set to Return Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Packers

He could be back on the field this Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting healthier ahead of Sunday's matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Ricardo Allen has been cleared to practice as Cincinnati designated him to return from injured reserve on Wednesday morning.

Allen suffered a broken hand and a strained hamstring in the Bengals' 27-24 win over the Vikings in Week 1. He had five tackles in the game before getting injured.

Allen doesn't count against the 53-man roster until he's activated by the Bengals. Wednesday starts a three week window for that to happen, although it sounds like he could return to the field on Sunday.

The 29-year-old allows Cincinnati to use more three safety looks on defense with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. It's just one more wrinkle that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can use against Rodgers this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Bengals vs Jaguars

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook