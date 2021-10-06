October 6, 2021
Bengals Getting Healthier, Veteran Safety Set to Return Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Packers

He could be back on the field this Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting healthier ahead of Sunday's matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Ricardo Allen has been cleared to practice as Cincinnati designated him to return from injured reserve on Wednesday morning. 

Allen suffered a broken hand and a strained hamstring in the Bengals' 27-24 win over the Vikings in Week 1. He had five tackles in the game before getting injured. 

Allen doesn't count against the 53-man roster until he's activated by the Bengals. Wednesday starts a three week window for that to happen, although it sounds like he could return to the field on Sunday.

The 29-year-old allows Cincinnati to use more three safety looks on defense with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell. It's just one more wrinkle that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can use against Rodgers this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. 

Ricardo Allen
News

Bengals Getting Healthier, Veteran Safety Set to Return Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Packers

11 seconds ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs with the ball past Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Damien Wilson (54) in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
