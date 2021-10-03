Who Will Make the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

The debate officially begins following a successful induction of the inaugural class.

Cincinnati greats were enshrined into Bengals history on Thursday night.

The team held their inaugural Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of the Bengals 24-21 win over the Jaguars. Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson, and Ken Riley were inducted.

Brown and Muñoz led the Ring of Honor class as their inductions were revealed with the Ring of Honor announcement in April. Anderson and Riley were voted in by season ticket members this offseason.

Their names and numbers were unveiled on the East facade of Paul Brown Stadium.

The Ring of Honor is a tradition that will continue to connect the talented past of Bengals history with the present. Here are potential players who could join Brown, Muñoz, Anderson, and Riley next year.

Willie Anderson

Anderson is one of the most underrated offensive tackles of all-time. He was a four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Hall of Famer Michael Strahan called Anderson the “best right tackle" of his generation.

He was drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 1996 draft. He went on to play 181 games for Cincinnati, 8th most in franchise history.

Anderson anchored the Bengals offensive line for twelve years (1996-2007). He played 15 games against Hall of Fame pass rushers and only allowed one sack. Bruce Smith beat him for a sack. He's the NFL’s all-time leader in sacks with 200.

The Alabama native helped pave the way for Corey Dillon to record six consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons. Rudi Johnson posted three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.

Chad Johnson

Who doesn’t love Ochocinco!? Johnson energized Cincinnati with his playful antics and connection to the fans.

He carried that same energy over to the field. The receiver is arguably one of the best route runners in the history of the NFL. Johnson diced up defensive backs off the line of scrimmage and created separation with his quick feet.

The Miami native played 10 seasons (2001-2010) with the Bengals. Johnson had seven 1,000+ receiving yards seasons and was a six-time Pro Bowler. He is the Bengals career leader in receptions (751), receiving yards (10,783) and receiving touchdowns (66), and second in 100-yard receiving games (31).

Tim Krumrie

Krumrie was the definition of a hard-nosed player. He never missed a game in his career even with the gruesome leg injury he suffered in Super Bowl XXIII. The two-time Pro Bowler had 152 tackles during the 1988 season.

The nose tackle is arguably the best to ever play the position. He had 1,017 tackles (1,008 solo tackles) and 34.5 sacks during his 12-year career. Krumrie led the team in tackles five times.

Related: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Boomer Esiason

Esiason played a total of 10 seasons with the Bengals. He was under center in Cincinnati from 1984-1992 and finished his career in stripes in 1997.

The quarterback has team records for passing yards in a game (490) and career average yards per passing attempt (7.62). Esiason is second in 300-yard passing games (23), and third in career passing yards (27,149) and touchdown passes (187).

Esiason led one of the greatest seasons in franchise history in 1988. As an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, he threw for 3,572 yards, 28 touchdowns, and four game-winning drives. The team finished with a 12-4 regular season record, ultimately losing in the Super Bowl to the San Francisco 49ers.

Corey Dillon

Cincinnati’s game plan revolved around Dillon. The running back leads the team in career rushing attempts (1,865), career rushing yards (8,061), most 100-yard games (28) and most rushing touchdowns in a game (4).

Dillon played for the Bengals from 1997-2003. The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 4.3 yards per carry and found the endzone 45 times over that span. Dillon’s 96-yard touchdown run against the Lions in 2001 is the longest in team history.

He also finished with 192 catches for 1,482 receiving yards, averaging 7.7 yards per reception.

Jim Breech

Breech has scored the most points in Bengals history with 1,151. Shayne Graham is the second leading scorer with 779.

The kicker played for the Bengals from 1980-1992. He recorded a 71.8% field goal made percentage and 96.3% extra points made percentage in that time.

Breech was clutch in pressure moments. He made all of his kicks in overtime and is the only kicker in NFL history to be perfect on nine or more attempts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Bengals vs Jaguars

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook