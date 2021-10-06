Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend: 'He's Got an Aura About Him'

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to an impressive start this season. The 24-year-old has caught the attention of everyone in the building, including offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

"He's an outstanding athlete and really a fun guy. He's really a low-key, humble guy," Pollack said on Wednesday. "He's all ball too. It's like there's nothing else but ball. As a coach you kinda gravitate to those kinda guys."

Pollack didn't stop there. He went on to say Burrow reminds him of his former teammate and NFL legend Joe Montana.

"He's an incredible, talented guy, but more importantly he's got an aura about him. He reminds me a lot of Montana having played with that guy, his swagger," Pollack said. "When he makes a statement guys listen to everything he says and he's deadly, man. So we [the offensive line] gotta do our part and give that guy all the time that he needs to make those great plays, which he's been doing."

Pollack played for the San Francisco 49ers for eight seasons (1990-97). He spent three of them with Montana. He wouldn't toss around that praise lightly. Pollack has played or coached in the NFL for 23 seasons.

Burrow has a long way to go to become the next "Joe Cool," but he's off to a great start.

Watch Pollack's comments at the top of this page. For more on the Bengals' star quarterback, including where he's improved the most this season, go here.

