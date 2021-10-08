Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Packers

Will Cincinnati take down Green Bay on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Packers and improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2018 on Sunday.

Green Bay is favored by three according to the SI SportsBook. The Packers have won three straight games and the Bengals could be without star running back Joe Mixon. Green Bay is dealing with injuries of their own, which makes Sunday's game that much more interesting.

Can the Bengals upset Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Our team at All Bengals made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 1-3

Have you been completely seduced by this 2021 Bengals roster yet? It’s hard not to fall in love with the possibilities that Cincinnati’s talent presents.

A victory over the Packers on Sunday would be one of the biggest wins for this team in years. It would put the league on notice, and it would calm some of the trust issues that long-time fans have with this franchise.

It's hard to bet against a veteran like Rogers, especially when he’s got Davante Adams at receiver.

Green Bay’s passing defense is good enough for 8th best in the NFL, but I consider myself a risk-taker.

I’m hesitant to do this with the possibility of Mixon not playing, but I am going to go ahead and bet on Joey Burrow to shine under the intense pressure of this game and trust that the defensive line can pressure Rodgers.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Packers 17

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 3-1

The Bengals welcome an injured Packers squad to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. It's a measuring stick game early in the season. This matchup favors the home team in every way besides quarterback. if Joe Burrow goes toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers, the Bengals should enter AFC contender status at 4-1.

Burrow is leveling up, especially in the red zone, where he is yet to throw an incompletion or turn the ball over this season. The Bengals' stable of dynamic weapons gives Burrow plenty of options in that area. Meanwhile, the Packers have one of the worst red-zone defenses in the league, allowing 11 touchdowns on 11 trips in four games.

Every defense the Packers have faced this year sits in the bottom half of Football Outsiders DVOA. The Bengals unit sits fifth through four games. They force a pair of fumbles and push Green Bay to 3-7 when losing the turnover battle under Matt Lafleur.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Packers 24

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-2

Next man up.

This game is going to be a test of depth as injuries have accumulated for both teams.

Cincinnati can't start slow. They have a total of seven points in the first quarter this season. Rodgers has the ability to turn into a blowout if the Bengals start stagnant.

Burrow is primed to have a big day with the injuries to the Packers' defense. Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tyler Boyd could all have big days.

Burrow and Rodgers go shot-for-shot, but the former continues his quest of taking over games in his young career, outlasting the future Hall of Famer.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Packers 30

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-2

In recent seasons, I would write the Bengals off and have them lose by double digits. While I still have them losing, it feels like this team could be different. I think the Bengals' receivers match up well with the Packers' secondary and Burrow tops the 300-yard passing mark for a second consecutive week. I also think the Bengals pass rush applies some pressure, but ultimately the defense will struggle against Rodgers. It'll be close, but Green Bay wins their fourth-straight.

Prediction: Packers 34, Bengals 27

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 1-3

Rodgers has never beaten the Bengals in Paul Brown Stadium.

For Cincinnati to win this game, they need to play four consistent quarters of football. If they go down 14-0 early like they did last week, they will lose. Luckily for them the Packers are dealing with injury issues.

Despite the injuries I still think Green Bay is going to win It should be a close battle, but the Bengals won't beat Rodgers and the Packers this week.

Prediction: Packers 35, Bengals 31

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 1-3

If the Bengals want to show everyone that they're a true playoff contender, then they need to win on Sunday. A victory over the Packers would not only get them to 4-1, but it would send a message to the rest of the NFL.

This is a winnable game. Burrow, Chase, Higgins and Boyd should be able to carry this offense to the end zone early and often.

Unfortunately, they haven't topped the 30-point mark this season. That's a key number going into Sunday's matchup. If they score 30 or more, I think they'll have a good chance of winning the game.

Rodgers and the Packers hold off Burrow and the Bengals in a close one.

Prediction: Packers 31, Bengals 27

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start



Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"



Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook