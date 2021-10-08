    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Packers

    Will Cincinnati take down Green Bay on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium?
    Author:
    Publish date:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Packers and improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2018 on Sunday.

    Green Bay is favored by three according to the SI SportsBook. The Packers have won three straight games and the Bengals could be without star running back Joe Mixon. Green Bay is dealing with injuries of their own, which makes Sunday's game that much more interesting.

    Can the Bengals upset Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Our team at All Bengals made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

    Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

    Season Record: 1-3

    Have you been completely seduced by this 2021 Bengals roster yet? It’s hard not to fall in love with the possibilities that Cincinnati’s talent presents.

    A victory over the Packers on Sunday would be one of the biggest wins for this team in years. It would put the league on notice, and it would calm some of the trust issues that long-time fans have with this franchise.

    It's hard to bet against a veteran like Rogers, especially when he’s got Davante Adams at receiver.

    Green Bay’s passing defense is good enough for 8th best in the NFL, but I consider myself a risk-taker.

    I’m hesitant to do this with the possibility of Mixon not playing, but I am going to go ahead and bet on Joey Burrow to shine under the intense pressure of this game and trust that the defensive line can pressure Rodgers.

    Prediction: Bengals 24, Packers 17

    Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

    Season Record: 3-1

    The Bengals welcome an injured Packers squad to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. It's a measuring stick game early in the season. This matchup favors the home team in every way besides quarterback. if Joe Burrow goes toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers, the Bengals should enter AFC contender status at 4-1.

    Burrow is leveling up, especially in the red zone, where he is yet to throw an incompletion or turn the ball over this season. The Bengals' stable of dynamic weapons gives Burrow plenty of options in that area. Meanwhile, the Packers have one of the worst red-zone defenses in the league, allowing 11 touchdowns on 11 trips in four games.

    Every defense the Packers have faced this year sits in the bottom half of Football Outsiders DVOA. The Bengals unit sits fifth through four games. They force a pair of fumbles and push Green Bay to 3-7 when losing the turnover battle under Matt Lafleur.

    Prediction: Bengals 27, Packers 24

    Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

    Season Record: 2-2

    Next man up.

    This game is going to be a test of depth as injuries have accumulated for both teams.

    Cincinnati can't start slow. They have a total of seven points in the first quarter this season. Rodgers has the ability to turn into a blowout if the Bengals start stagnant.

    Burrow is primed to have a big day with the injuries to the Packers' defense. Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tyler Boyd could all have big days. 

    Burrow and Rodgers go shot-for-shot, but the former continues his quest of taking over games in his young career, outlasting the future Hall of Famer.

    Prediction: Bengals 31, Packers 30

    Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

    Season Record: 2-2

    In recent seasons, I would write the Bengals off and have them lose by double digits. While I still have them losing, it feels like this team could be different. I think the Bengals' receivers match up well with the Packers' secondary and Burrow tops the 300-yard passing mark for a second consecutive week. I also think the Bengals pass rush applies some pressure, but ultimately the defense will struggle against Rodgers. It'll be close, but Green Bay wins their fourth-straight.

    Prediction: Packers 34, Bengals 27

    Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

    Season Record: 1-3

    Rodgers has never beaten the Bengals in Paul Brown Stadium.

    For Cincinnati to win this game, they need to play four consistent quarters of football. If they go down 14-0 early like they did last week, they will lose. Luckily for them the Packers are dealing with injury issues.

    Despite the injuries I still think Green Bay is going to win It should be a close battle, but the Bengals won't beat Rodgers and the Packers this week. 

    Prediction: Packers 35, Bengals 31

    James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

    Season Record: 1-3

    If the Bengals want to show everyone that they're a true playoff contender, then they need to win on Sunday. A victory over the Packers would not only get them to 4-1, but it would send a message to the rest of the NFL. 

    This is a winnable game. Burrow, Chase, Higgins and Boyd should be able to carry this offense to the end zone early and often. 

    Unfortunately, they haven't topped the 30-point mark this season. That's a key number going into Sunday's matchup. If they score 30 or more, I think they'll have a good chance of winning the game. 

    Rodgers and the Packers hold off Burrow and the Bengals in a close one. 

    Prediction: Packers 31, Bengals 27

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars

    Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve

    Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars

    DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision

    Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman

    Numbers Never Lie: Joe Burrow Playing Like Best QB in AFC North

    Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

    Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

    Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

    Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

    Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

    Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

    Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

    Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Aaron rodgers, Joe Burrow
    News

    Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Packers

    just now
    Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Packers Will Be Without Two Key Starters on Sunday Against Bengals

    1 hour ago
    Joe Mixon, Bengals Training Camp
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Trey Hopkins, Tee Higgins, Trae Waynes and Others

    1 hour ago
    Joe Mixon, Trey Hopkins
    News

    Joe Mixon Misses Practice Again, Bengals Hopeful About His Chances of Playing Sunday

    3 hours ago
    Joe Mixon
    News

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Trae Waynes, Larry Ogunjobi and Others

    5 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrates with fans following his second quarter touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.
    News

    Bengals Expecting Huge Crowd For Sunday's Game Against Packers

    6 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Podcast: A Bengals-Packers Game Preview, Plus the Latest Injury Updates

    6 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Jacksonville Jaguars
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Joe Burrow is Making the Leap for Cincinnati in Year Two

    8 hours ago