Bengals Fall in Power Rankings Following Win Over Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 3-1 for the first time since 2018, but they're going to need to continue to win games if they're going to be considered a legitimate playoff contender.
Cincinnati fell from 19th to 24th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. They're ranked lower than the Steelers (19th) and the Vikings (21st)—two teams they beat this season.
"It’s been fun to watch Joe Burrow’s confidence take hold at the NFL level, especially after his rookie season was cut short by his knee injury," Jenny Vrentas wrote. "His throw to C.J. Uzomah to set up the game-winning field goal, while being hit by a zero-blitzer, reinforced his fearlessness.
The Bengals could make a big leap if they can find a way to beat the Packers this Sunday. Green Bay is third in the latest rankings.
