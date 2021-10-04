Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

Here's how you can vote for the Bengals' star quarterback.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow played great in the Bengals' 24-21 win over the Jaguars in Week 4.

He completed 25-of-32 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns and helped Cincinnati rally from a 14-point halftime deficit. His stellar performance made him one of three nominates to be the Air Player of the Week.

Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones are the other two nominees.

Vote for Burrow below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Bengals vs Jaguars

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook