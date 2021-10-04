October 4, 2021
Dave Lapham Shares Thoughts on Jackson Carman's Performance After Two Starts

The Bengals selected Carman the 46th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman has made back-to-back starts at right guard. The 21-year-old has had his ups and downs, but Dave Lapham praised the rookie following the Bengals' win over the Jaguars. 

"I think he's made significant strides since the early stages of training camp," Lapham said on his podcast. "He's lost 10 or 15 pounds, he's in great football shape. He's got talent now. Jackson Carman has some physical skills, there's no two ways about it. He's plenty smart enough. The kid's a talented kid."  

Lapham went on to praise Carman's ability to respond to tough coaching. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack was hard on the Bengals' second-round pick throughout training camp. It looks like that effort is paying off. 

"Frank Pollack was extremely tough on Jackson Carman. He didn't care about accolades. He didn't care about how good a high school or college player he was. He said 'I can get more out of this guy,'" Lapham said. "Instead of assuming the fetal position and saying 'I don't want to deal with this. Why is he picking on me? Why is he singling me out? Why this, why that?' What Jackson Carman did is he stood up like a man: 'I want to be coached, I need to be coached.' I give him [Carman] a lot of credit."

Watch or listen Lapham's full comments below. 

