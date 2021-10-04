Dave Lapham Shares Thoughts on Jackson Carman's Performance

CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman has made back-to-back starts at right guard. The 21-year-old has had his ups and downs, but Dave Lapham praised the rookie following the Bengals' win over the Jaguars.

"I think he's made significant strides since the early stages of training camp," Lapham said on his podcast. "He's lost 10 or 15 pounds, he's in great football shape. He's got talent now. Jackson Carman has some physical skills, there's no two ways about it. He's plenty smart enough. The kid's a talented kid."

Lapham went on to praise Carman's ability to respond to tough coaching. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack was hard on the Bengals' second-round pick throughout training camp. It looks like that effort is paying off.

"Frank Pollack was extremely tough on Jackson Carman. He didn't care about accolades. He didn't care about how good a high school or college player he was. He said 'I can get more out of this guy,'" Lapham said. "Instead of assuming the fetal position and saying 'I don't want to deal with this. Why is he picking on me? Why is he singling me out? Why this, why that?' What Jackson Carman did is he stood up like a man: 'I want to be coached, I need to be coached.' I give him [Carman] a lot of credit."

Watch or listen Lapham's full comments below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Bengals vs Jaguars

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"



Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook