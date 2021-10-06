Joe Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Clutch Performance Against Jaguars

The 24-year-old is receiving plenty of hardware for his performance.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow helped the Bengals overcome a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Jaguars 24-21 in Week 4.

The star quarterback completed 25-of-32 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

Burrow was rewarded for his performance on Wednesday. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. He was also voted the NFL Air Player of the Week.

Burrow received 55% of the vote. He beat out Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones for the award.

Burrow posted career-highs in both completion percentage (78.1) and passer rating (132.8). Cincinnati scored on all four of their second-half possessions (TD, TD, TD, FG), and his 10-play, 73-yard drive late in the fourth quarter bled 5:33 off the clock and set up a game-winning FG as time expired. Burrow completed 17-of-20 passes (85 percent) for 253 yards and two scores in the second half (152.1 rating).

