October 3, 2021
Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Miss Week 5 Against Bengals

Green Bay could be without a key member of their defense next week.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Packers next Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Green Bay has won three-straight games, but they could be without their best cornerback. 

Jaire Alexander suffered an AC joint sprain according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Packers will re-evaluate him on Monday, but there's a chance Green Bay could be without their No. 1 cornerback for next week's matchup against the Bengals. 

Alexander, 24, was a Pro Bowler last season. Both Cincinnati and Green Bay are 3-1 entering Week 5. 

Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
