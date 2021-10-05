Joe Burrow Has Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength

The 24-year-old is off to an impressive start this season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggled throwing it deep as a rookie. It's something he and the team emphasized this offseason.

That hard work is paying off, as Burrow is one of the best downfield passers in the NFL through four weeks.

The second-year signal-caller is second in the NFL in passer rating (128.5) on throws of 20 or more yards according to Pro Football Focus. Burrow trails Russell Wilson (130.2) and is substantially ahead of rookie Zach Wilson, who is third (115.6).

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a big reason why Burrow is having more success downfield. The dynamic duo has connected on three touchdowns of 34-yards or more. Burrow also found Chase for a 44-yard pass that helped spark the Bengals' rally against the Jaguars in Week 4.

Burrow's completed air yards per pass attempt went up from 3.8 yards to 4.9 yards. His pass yards after catch is much higher this season (5.9 compared to 4.3 in 2020).

He's done this without Tee Higgins, who missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury. Look for him to get in the mix when he returns to the lineup. He's another potential downfield threat for this offense.

Burrow's deep ball has been much better this season and it bodes well for the Bengals' offense moving forward.

