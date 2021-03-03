Podcast: Russell Wilson vs Dak Prescott and the Top Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft

James Rapien and Tony Wiggins talk all things NFL every Wednesday on the Locked on NFL podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Tony Wiggins discuss Russell Wilson's unhappiness, Dak Prescott's situation in Dallas, plus Denny Thompson stops by to discuss the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, including Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

Listen to the episode of the Locked on NFL podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

