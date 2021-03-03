NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Podcast: Russell Wilson vs Dak Prescott and the Top Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft

James Rapien and Tony Wiggins talk all things NFL every Wednesday on the Locked on NFL podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Tony Wiggins discuss Russell Wilson's unhappiness, Dak Prescott's situation in Dallas, plus Denny Thompson stops by to discuss the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, including Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones. 

Listen to the episode of the Locked on NFL podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

-----

You May Also Like:

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: He Could Be MVP One Day

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

Look: Bengals Trade UP in Latest Mock Draft

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Russell Wilson vs Dak Prescott and the Top Quarterbacks in the NFL Draft

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) blocks a defender during the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analyst Believes Bengals Have to Draft Penei Sewell If He's Available

Oct 6, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is defended by Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Bears 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Raiders Have Had Trade Talks Involving RT Trent Brown

Dec 10, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) against the Chicago Bears at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
News

Re-Signed: Bengals Bringing Back Veteran Clark Harris

Dec 7, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen (37) reacts after linebacker Deion Jones (45) intercepts a pass in front of New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Ricardo Allen's Visit, the Bengals' Edge in Free Agency and Our Rankings

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
News

Josh Bynes Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Antonio Bryant
AllBengals Insiders+

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analyst Voices Concerns About Oregon Tackle Penei Sewell