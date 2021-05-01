Here Are the Top Players That the Bengals Could Target on Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The Bengals have seven picks remaining and there's plenty of talent still on the board

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have seven day three selections after addressing their three biggest needs with their first three picks.

Adding wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, guard Jackson Carman and edge rusher Joseph Ossai gives Cincinnati some flexibility in rounds 4-7.

"What we’ve done is put ourselves in a position to take the best players available," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday night. "You can double up at some positions. You can take some some guys that maybe followed other positions that really help us as a football team. But we’ve put ourselves in a good spot. Those were two areas of need that we just addressed [offensive line and edge rusher]. It didn’t mean that we were hell bent on taking a player in that round if they didn’t fit us with the value there. But they did, so we took them. We just feel really good about how we’re positioned the rest of the way."

Cincinnati has three fourth round selections (picks 111, 122 and 139). They also have their fifth round pick (149 overall), two sixth rounders (190, 202) and their seventh round selection (235).

Some of the players the Bengals are expected to target include Florida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe, a defensive tackle like Tommy Togiai, Bobby Brown or Daviyon Nixon.

If the Bengals approved of Trey Smith's medicals, then there's no reason why he should get consideration in round four. Cincinnati could add another guard like Smith, despite taking Carman on Friday night. The same goes for edge and wide receiver.

Jaelon Darden, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Marquez Stevenson are three speedy wide-outs to watch.

Doubling up at a position of need is wise, especially if the value lines up, which it could at multiple spots on Saturday afternoon.

Also look for the Bengals to target a kicker with one of their seven selections. Miami's Jose Borregales and Florida's Evan McPherson are considered the top two kickers in this class.

Here are the best players still on the board [in no particular order] going into day three of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee,

Bobby Brown, DL, Texas A&M

Cam Sample, Edge, Tulane,

Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas

Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

David Moore, IOL, Grambling State

Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami (OH)

James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami

Malcolm Koonce, Edge, Buffalo

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana Lafayette

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



