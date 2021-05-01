NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Watch: New Bengals Edge Rusher Joseph Ossai Put Together Quite the Highlight Reel at Texas

The Bengals took Ossai with the 69th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai with the 69th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ossai was a two-year starter at Texas and racked up 29 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over that span. He put together quite the highlight reel. Watch some of his best plays below.

-----

-----

Sep 21, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) looks to the referee after tackling the Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard (30) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
