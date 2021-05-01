Watch: New Bengals Edge Rusher Joseph Ossai Put Together Quite the Highlight Reel

The Bengals took Ossai with the 69th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai with the 69th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ossai was a two-year starter at Texas and racked up 29 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks over that span. He put together quite the highlight reel. Watch some of his best plays below.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



