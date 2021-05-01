Willie Anderson Gives Stamp of Approval on Bengals' 2nd Rounder Jackson Carman

The Bengals took Carman with the No. 46 selection on Friday night

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, but not before they consulted with one of the best players in franchise history.

Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin reached out to Willie Anderson to discuss his workouts with the 21-year-old.

Carman worked out with the Bengals great at his academy.

"It's a really good pick for the Bengals and not just because I worked with him,"Anderson told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "I think because of his personality. He can make that change and go in and compete at guard because he's an intelligent guy. Once you show it to him and you work with him, he can take that teaching and put it back on the field."

The Bengals are expecting him to have an instant impact on the field at guard, despite playing tackle at Clemson. They traded down from pick 38 in round two, added a couple of extra selections before taking Carman at No. 46.

He’s going to come in and compete for a starting job this year, no question," offensive line coach Frank Pollack said. "He's going to have to anchor a lot faster. He's going to be dealing with a little more powerful, stronger players inside. He's shown to have all the strengths to be able to make that transition."

Watch part of Carman's workout with Anderson below.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



