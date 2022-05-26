The Bengals play in one of the best divisions in football.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals won the AFC North last season for the first time since 2015. The division has been considered one of the best in the NFL for quite some time.

Plenty of teams have made moves to improve their team over the past few months. The AFC is as talented as it has ever been. The NFC still has their fair share of stars, including Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford.

Where does the AFC North rank as a division among the rest of the NFL?

They came in second behind the AFC West. That isn't surprising, considering guys like Russell Wilson and Davante Adams joined the Broncos and Raiders, respectively.

"We all know that the balance of power in this league has swung to this conference in a big way. It's reflected in these rankings and projections. Baltimore and Pittsburgh are annual playoff contenders," Jason La Canfora wrote. "Big Ben hadn't been giving the Steelers much these last few years and Mike Tomlin still doesn't have a losing season. That 'D' is legit. The Ravens can't have a redux of their 2021 injury situation. The Bengals are looking like a model franchise with all of their young talent still on the cheap and the Browns will probably still Brown it up, but have the makings of a better defense and if Deshaun Watson plays most of the season and does so at the level he performed for the Texans, then all four of these teams have a legit postseason shot."

The Bengals and Steelers made the playoffs last season, but the Ravens and the Browns finished just one game under .500 (8-9).

The NFC West and AFC East were third and fourth in these rankings, respectively. Check out the complete rankings here.

