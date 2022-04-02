Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

CINCINNATI — Offseason workout dates were announced for all 32 NFL teams on Friday. The Bengals' voluntary workout program will begin on May 2, which is later than any other organization.

Given the fact that they played 21 games (including the postseason) in 2021, it's probably wise to give players as much time as possible, before bringing them back to Paul Brown Stadium.

Their OTA offseason workouts will take place on June 6-7, June 9 and June 14-16.

Pushing the start date back to May 2 allows coaches to focus on the draft. It also means the newly added players will be able to attend the workouts.

Most offseason programs for the rest of the NFL begin in early or mid-April. The Bengals pushed it back to ensure coaches and players would be solely focused on the workouts starting on May 2.

For more context, check out Albert Breer's tweets below.

