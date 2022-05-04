NFL Scout Offers Up Huge Praise for Bengals First Round Pick Dax Hill

Cincinnati has high expectations for the 31st overall pick.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals surprised a lot of people when they took Michigan safety Dax Hill with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old is a versatile defensive back that can lineup all over the field at safety and took plenty of reps at the nickel cornerback position for the Wolverines.

Draft expert Dane Brugler loved the pick. He also shared an interesting nugget from an NFL scout.

"The appeal with Hill is his versatility to play anywhere in the secondary. He can attach himself to slot receivers as a nickel, play more of a two-safety look, and he could realistically line up outside with his above-average athleticism," Brugler wrote. "One scout told me that Hill will be the best defensive back out of Michigan since Charles Woodson, and it is hard to disagree."

Hill had 151 tackles, 20 passes defensed and four interceptions in three seasons at Michigan. He's expected to lineup all over the field on defense for Cincinnati as a rookie.

Woodson is an NFL legend and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. If Hill is even 80% of Woodson, then this is a home run pick for the Bengals.

