Rob Growkowski Praised Joe Burrow During 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Rob Gronkowski hosted a party in Las Vegas during the 2022 NFL Draft.
The star tight end publicly praised Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow during an interview with Claudette Montana Pattison.
"Joe Burrow. I'm gonna go with Joe Burrow," Gronkowski said when asked which current NFL player has the most swag.
Gronk praised Burrow ahead of Super Bowl LVI. He also offered up some kind words about the Bengals' star in March.
The Bengals could use Gronkowski in their tight end room, but the former All-Pro is expected to return to the Buccaneers if he suits up again this season. He's currently a free agent.
