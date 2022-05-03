Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a 'Cornerstone Piece' of Bengals' Franchise

CINCINNATI — Bengals star safety Jessie Bates didn't show up for voluntary offseason workouts this week.

Plenty of veterans showed up, including Joe Burrow, Vonn Bell, DJ Reader and La'el Collins.

The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates this offseason. He's set to make nearly $13 million in 2022, but doesn't have any long-term security since the franchise tag is a one-year contract.

Veteran cornerback Mike Hilton has been in Bates' corner since he signed with Cincinnati last offseason. He's hoping the two sides can come to an agreement.

"Yeah, we’ve been talking all offseason. Everybody in that locker room wants Jessie to get what he deserves," Hilton said. "We know as a team, he’s a cornerstone piece for this franchise. On my end, I’m going to do what I can do to keep pushing and keep putting it out there for him to sign long term. If it happens, great. But also, everybody knows the business side of the NFL. And nobody would be upset or pissed at him if he didn’t show up or he ended up going somewhere else. It’s just part of the game. But he knows that everybody in this locker room wants him here."

It isn't surprising to see a player skip voluntary workouts, especially a veteran that might have to play on the franchise tag.

Bates is coming off of a season where he posted career-lows in tackles (88), passes defensed (four) and interceptions (one). He did come alive in the playoffs, finishing with 20 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions in four contests.

The team has until July 15 to sign Bates to a multi-year extension.

For more on the Bengals watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok