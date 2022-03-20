Here's How Joe Burrow Helped Bengals Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
CINCINNATI — La'el Collins has agreed to a contract with the Bengals. The organization deserves credit, Frank Pollack deserves credit and Joe Burrow deserves credit for getting a deal done.
The star quarterback had Collins over to his house on Friday night according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Newly signed veterans Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and Hayden Hurst were also there.
All signs points toward a deal getting done and ultimately the Bengals' front office finished things off on Sunday afternoon.
Burrow has a new right tackle, a new right guard and a new center. The Bengals are doing their part to protect one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
