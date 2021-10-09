    • October 9, 2021
    Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen, Place Xavier Su'a-Filo on Injured Reserve

    Cincinnati's secondary will be fully healthy for the first time all season on Sunday.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals will have all of the pieces of their secondary on the field on Sunday for the first time this season. 

    Cincinnati activated veteran safety Ricardo Allen from injured reserve. Look for Allen to be a key special teamer against the Packers. The Bengals will also deploy him on defense alongside Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell when they decide to use three safety's.

    Cornerbacks Trae Waynes (hamstring) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) are also expected to play against the Packers. 

    The Bengals placed guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on the reserve/injured list. He's been dealing with a knee injury. He'll miss the next three games. 

