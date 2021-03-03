Re-Signed: Bengals Bringing Back Veteran Clark Harris

Bengals Sign Long Snapper Clark Harris to One-Year Extension
The Bengals signed long snapper Clark Harris to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday.
The veteran has spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in Cincinnati.
Harris has made 1699 career deep snaps for the Bengals without an unplayable delivery. He enters the 2021 season having played in 184 career games for Cincinnati, one shy of Anthony Munoz (185) for sixth-most in team history.
Harris is one of many free agents the Bengals have to make a decision about this offseason. His contract was scheduled to expire on March 17.
-----
You May Also Like:
Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: He Could Be MVP One Day
Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History
Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell
Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit
Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell
The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency
Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?
Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?
DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury
Look: Bengals Trade UP in Latest Mock Draft
National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"
Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals
Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!
Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings
Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout
Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept
How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?
This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals