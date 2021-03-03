Re-Signed: Bengals Bringing Back Veteran Clark Harris

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals Sign Long Snapper Clark Harris to One-Year Extension

Harris has played for the Bengals since 2009
The Bengals signed long snapper Clark Harris to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday. 

The veteran has spent 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in Cincinnati.  

Harris has made 1699 career deep snaps for the Bengals without an unplayable delivery. He enters the 2021 season having played in 184 career games for Cincinnati, one shy of Anthony Munoz (185) for sixth-most in team history.

Harris is one of many free agents the Bengals have to make a decision about this offseason. His contract was scheduled to expire on March 17.

