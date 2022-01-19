Bengals Sign Veteran DT Ahead of Divisional Round Matchup against Titans

Bengals Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman Ahead of Divisional Round Matchup against Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed defensive tackle Zach Kerr from the Cardinals practice squad on Wednesday.
The eight-year veteran has spent time with the Colts, Broncos, Panthers, 49ers and Cardinals. He has 166 tackles, 9.5 sacks and seven passes defensed in 95 career games (16 starts).
Kerr could suit up this week against the Titans with Larry Ogunjobi out for the season.
