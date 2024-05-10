ESPN Names Wide Receiver as Cincinnati Bengals Top Roster Hole
CINCINNATI — ESPN had DVOA aficionado Aaron Schatz break down his top weakness for all 32 NFL teams and he has wide receiver as the glaring spot for Cincinnati.
This hinges on Tee Higgins playing in 2024, which all signs are indicating he will have to do in Cincinnati if he wants to earn an NFL paycheck this fall.
"Wide receiver is only a 'hole' for the Bengals because we still don't know what will happen with franchise-tagged Tee Higgins and his trade request," Schatz wrote. "If Higgins stays in Cincinnati, the Bengals should have a reasonable group to fill out the wide receiver depth chart: third-round pick Jermaine Burton, the always underrated Trenton Irwin (110 and 83 receiving DYAR in the past two seasons), and promising second-year receiver Andrei Iosivas. However, any of these players would be stretched as a full-time starter opposite Ja'Marr Chase. If the Bengals bring Higgins back into the fold, the biggest hole might be cornerback depth, although a positional change for Dax Hill helps with that problem."
It would be shocking to see the Bengals trade Higgins, especially after they could've dealt him before the draft and used the extra 2024 pick capital on players to help them this coming season.
