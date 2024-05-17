All Bengals

Look: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins: 'Staying Focused,' Working Hard This Offseason

The star wide receiver and the Bengals have until July 15 to agree to a long-term extension.

James Rapien

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) warms
Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) warms / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the only franchise or transition tagged player that hasn't signed an extension with his team this offseason.

Higgins hasn't participated in any offseason activities with the Bengals and could miss some, if not all of training camp of a long-term deal isn't reached. Despite that, the 25-year-old appears to have revamped his training regiment with Miami-based trainer David Alexander.

Higgins has been training with Alexander all offseason. His workouts include two days of track work.

"Just keeping his head down, staying focused and continuing to work," Alexander wrote on Instagram with pictures of Higgins training.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Higgins looks like he's working hard to have his best season yet. Check out Alexander's post below:

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

JAMES RAPIEN  