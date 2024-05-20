All Bengals

Look: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2024 Cincinnati Bengals

Will the Cincinnati Bengals rebound after missing the playoffs last season? Our game-by-game predictions are here!

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to rebound in 2024 after missing the playoffs last season. Will they finish with a winning record for a fourth-straight year?

Check out our way too early game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season below:

Week 1: Sept. 8 — New England Patriots - 1 p.m. ET W (1-0)

Week 2: Sept. 15 — at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m. ET L (1-1)

Week 3: Sept 23— Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET  W (2-1)

Week 4: Sept 29 — at Carolina Panthers - 1 p.m. ET W (3-1)

Week 5: Oct. 6 — Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. ET  W (4-1)

Week 6: Oct. 13 — at New York Giants (Sunday Night Football) - 8:20 p.m. ET W (5-1)

Week 7: Oct. 20 — at Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. ET L (5-2)

Week 8: Oct. 27 — Philadelphia Eagles - 4:25 p.m. ET L (5-3)

Week 9: Nov. 3 — Las Vegas Raiders - 1 p.m. ET W (6-3)

Week 10: Nov. 7 — at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET W (7-3)

Week 11: Nov. 17 — at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:25 p.m. ET W (8-3)

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: Dec. 1 — Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m. ET W (9-3)

Week 14: Dec. 9 — at Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET L (9-4)

Week 15: Dec. 15 — at Tennessee Titans - 1 p.m. ET W (10-4)

Week 16: Dec. 19 — Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night Football) - 8:15 p.m. ET W (11-4)

Week 17: Dec. 28/29 Denver Broncos - TBD, W (12-4)

Week 18: TBD — at Pittsburgh Steelers - TBD, L (12-5)

Regular Season Record: 12-5, 4-2 in the AFC North

For more on the Bengals, including more context about my prediction for the 2024 season, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class

Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All 

Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft

Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft

Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims

Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton

Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton

Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams

Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims

Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia

Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”

Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft

-----

Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  