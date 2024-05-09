All Bengals

Joe Burrow Voices Support For Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson: 'Earned Everything That's Come to Them'

Cincinnati is about a month away from mandatory periods in the offseason.

Russ Heltman

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts
Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed his support for Trey Hendrickson and Tee Higgins this week as both players stay away from the team during OTAs after requesting trades.

Burrow hopes to have them back for the 2024 season.

"I support them in every way," Burrow said about their trade requests. "Both those guys have earned everything that's come to them and more. So I'll support them all the way through it, whatever they feel like is best for their career. That's for them and their agents and their families to decide. But we're here to win football games. I really hope both of those guys are here with us next year because we're a better football team with both of them. And they're both great locker room guys, too. So they're going to do what they got to do. But when the time comes for them to come back, if that time comes, we're going to welcome them back and hit our stride."

The two missing players have about a month until Cincinnati starts up mandatory minicamp on June 11. There is no indication either Hendrickson or Higgins will get traded before the season.

Russ Heltman

