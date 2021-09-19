Watch: Evan McPherson Gets Bengals on the Board, Drills 53-Yard Field Goal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense didn't score in the first half of Sunday's game against the Bears, but it didn't take long for rookie kicker Evan McPherson to get them on the board early in the third quarter.
McPherson drilled a 53-yard field goal on the Bengals' first possession of the second half. He's a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts this season. Watch video of the kick below.
