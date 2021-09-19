September 19, 2021
Watch: Evan McPherson Gets Bengals on the Board, Drills 53-Yard Field Goal

The rookie kicker continues to impress.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense didn't score in the first half of Sunday's game against the Bears, but it didn't take long for rookie kicker Evan McPherson to get them on the board early in the third quarter. 

McPherson drilled a 53-yard field goal on the Bengals' first possession of the second half. He's a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts this season. Watch video of the kick below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

Watch: Evan McPherson Gets Bengals on the Board, Drills 53-Yard Field Goal

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after a play and was penalized for taunting during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
