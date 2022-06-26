The star duo both topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2021.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for 155 receptions, 2,546 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

Their success is a big reason why the Bengals won the AFC and were one play away from winning the Super Bowl.

Chase and Higgins continue to receive recognition after producing at a high level last season. They're one of the five best pass catching duos in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

"Chase and Higgins excelled during the Bengals’ Super Bowl run as primary pass-catching targets for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. The two young stars dominated on the field with top-10 WAR figures and quality PFF grades," Kambui Bomani wrote. "Chase and Higgins finished this past season with the second and third-highest offensive grades on the team, and both flourished as big-play receiving threats. Each had average target depths that surpassed 12.0 yards, and they are expected to continue on that trend as vertical weapons for years to come."

Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, Davante Adams and Darren Waller, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson also made the list.

Check out the complete list, which includes top five defensive duos here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel

