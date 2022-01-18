Skip to main content

Watch: Joe Burrow Discusses NFL Divisional Round Playoff Matchup Against Titans

Cincinnati travels to Tennessee to play the Titans on Saturday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow met with the media to discuss Saturday's matchup with the Titans. He discusses his preparation for the game, key members of the Tennessee defense and so much more. 

Watch the entire news conference at the top of the page.

