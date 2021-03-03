Raiders Have Had Trade Talks Involving RT Trent Brown

Brown has two years remaining on his current contract

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' desperately need to upgrade their offensive line this offseason.

Adding quality veteran linemen in free agency has to be a priority in the coming weeks. Some believe they should go after left tackle Trent Williams, while others believe paying one of the top guards like Joe Thuney or Brandon Scherff is the way to go.

There are plenty of other options including Rick Wagner, Matt Feiler, Larry Warford and others.

Add Raiders right tackle Trent Brown to the list of veterans that could be on the market.

The Raiders "have had talks" about potentially trading the former Pro Bowler according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Brown will turn 27-years-old in April and is entering year three of a four-year, $66 million contract. He's appeared in 16 games for the Raiders over the past two seasons.

Brown didn't allow a sack and gave up seven pressures in five games last season. He has been underwhelming with the Raiders, but there's reason to believe a change of scenery could help turn things around.

He doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract, which makes him a potential cut candidate if the Raiders can't find any takers in a trade. He has a $14 million cap hit in 2021 and a $15.2 million cap hit in 2022.

Brown would likely have to restructure his deal to help facilitate a trade and might prefer to be cut so he can pick his next destination.

Either way, there's no reason why the Bengals shouldn't take a look at Brown. He's a 6-8, 380 pound tackle that is certainly capable of making a difference in the trenches.

Signing him if he hits free agency or giving up a late round pick in a potential trade should be on the table.

Obviously the Bengals wouldn't want to pay him $29 million over the next two seasons, but he may be willing to re-work his contract in hopes of securing a deal.

It's worth noting that Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the "jury is still out" on Brown's future in Las Vegas.

Brown joins a long list of veteran options that the Bengals could potentially add to their roster in the coming weeks.

-----

You May Also Like:

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: He Could Be MVP One Day

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

Look: Bengals Trade UP in Latest Mock Draft

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook