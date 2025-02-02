All Bengals

Look: Bengals Star Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Chase was shocked.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles after completing a deep pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at PayCor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles after completing a deep pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at PayCor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Dallas Mavericks shocked the sports world on Saturday night when they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first round pick.

Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a big Kyrie Irving fan and has attended multiple Mavericks games over the past few years.

He even got a signed jersey from Doncic a few years ago.

Chase was as stunned as anyone after seeing the trade news.

"Wthelly," Chase tweeted.

Translation: What the hell?

Chase also added a mind blown emoji.

