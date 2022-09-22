Lou Anarumo Explains Why Bengals Aren't Using First-Round Pick Dax Hill on Defense

CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Dax Hill hasn't gotten many snaps in the first two games of the season.

The rookie safety has been on the field for eight defensive plays. The Bengals took Hill with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He shined in the preseason, but hasn't been used much with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell manning both starting safety spots.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo gave a long-winded, but interesting answer when asked about Hill's lack of playing time.

"Because those guys are the best guys and you don't mess with corners and DBs. I don't want to get mad. That (secondary) is my baby. The DBs right? I always say the shortstop, second baseman, if I just flip you the ball because I know the guy's going to be there without even looking. That stuff takes time. The communication," Anarumo said. "Plays [with] high-level pass offs during a play, where guys are communicating. These young guys have no idea what that's all about. So, they can slowly and surely get into it and see it. I had Xavien Howard as a rookie (in Miami), and the first few games, not so good. It took until about Week 14 before he became Xavien Howard. And I think he's one of, if not the best corner in the league. It takes time for those guys. So the fact that Dax (Hill) and Cam's (Taylor-Britt) coming back off the injury, the fact that they have time to not get beat in a game and lose some confidence. Because soon as you put those guys out there too fast and those guys get rattled, it's a problem, it's a problem. Nobody sees the three technique get out of his gap and give up a B-gap run. Nobody sees the linebackers shed the block the wrong way. Everybody in the stadium, eighty thousand, and fifteen million people (on TV) and everybody thinks they know that the corner gave up the play or the safety took the wrong angle. So, confidence for those guys is huge and when you have a tight-knit group like we have, there's absolutely no reason to screw up that chemistry."

The Bengals will use Hill plenty this season, but he certainly isn't playing as much as some expected. Cincinnati hasn't shown their three safety much during the first two games of the season.

Anarumo was asked about the possibility of rotating Bates and Hill, but he dismissed the idea.

"No, he (Bates) does not need that at all. He's good," Anarumo said. "D linemen rotate, as everybody knows. Linebackers can rotate. I've been doing this for 30 years, I've never rotated a corner or a safety in my life. And I never will. The starters are the starters for a reason. And there's usually good reason. That kid will get in when I feel it's the right time, the right place, in the right role, in the right game. And that's how that's gonna go."

Hill had an impressive preseason, but it sounds like it could be awhile before he plays significant snaps on defense.

