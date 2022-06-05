Multiple Bengals Make Top 25 Players 25 and Under Ranking With Some Notable Omissions
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' young stars carried them to the AFC Championship last season.
Guys like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates and Trey Hendrickson were played huge roles in their run to Super Bowl LVI.
Three Bengals made CBS Sports' list of the top 25 players under 25-years-old. Guys like Hendrickson (27) and DJ Reader (27) aren't eligible.
Bates was 20th on the list, Chase was sixth and Burrow was third.
Justin Herbert was first, followed by Lamar Jackson. Nick Bosa (4th) and Justin Jefferson (fifth) round out the top five.
Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams and Evan McPherson made the list of honorable mentions.
Joe Mixon wasn't eligible since he'll be 26 before the start of the 2022 regular season.
It's a bit surprising that Higgins didn't make the cut. He has 141 receptions for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 regular season games. He also had 18 receptions for 309 yards and two scores in four postseason contests.
It's also interesting to see both Herbert and Jackson ahead of Burrow. Jefferson ranked one spot ahead of Chase is also debatable, but he has had major success in each of his first two seasons.
Check out the complete rankings here.
