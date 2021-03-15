Free Agent Nuggets: Trey Hendrickson's Market, the Latest on Curtis Samuel and More
CINCINNATI – The legal negotiation period started on Noon ET on Monday and the market for multiple free agents is beginning to heat up.
Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been connected to the Jets according to multiple reports. The Browns and Vikings are also interested in the 26-year-old.
Hendrickson posted a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2020, finishing with 25 tackles (12 for loss) and 25 quarterback hits.
It's unclear how many teams are pursuing Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, but one would think that Cleveland, Minnesota and New York would also be interested in the 25-year-old since their in the market for help on the edge.
The floor for both Hendrickson and Lawson could be $13 million per season following Romeo Okwara's three-year, $39 million contract with Detroit.
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel has received a "crap load" of interest from multiple teams according to Michael Giardi of NFL Network.
Samuel is one of the most underrated free agents and could be one of the first wide receivers to sign with a new team.
