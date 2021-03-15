NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Free Agent Nuggets: Trey Hendrickson's Market, the Latest on Curtis Samuel and More

Here's the latest on some of the biggest free agents on the market
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI – The legal negotiation period started on Noon ET on Monday and the market for multiple free agents is beginning to heat up. 

Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been connected to the Jets according to multiple reports. The Browns and Vikings are also interested in the 26-year-old. 

Hendrickson posted a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2020, finishing with 25 tackles (12 for loss) and 25 quarterback hits.

It's unclear how many teams are pursuing Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson, but one would think that Cleveland, Minnesota and New York would also be interested in the 25-year-old since their in the market for help on the edge. 

The floor for both Hendrickson and Lawson could be $13 million per season following Romeo Okwara's three-year, $39 million contract with Detroit.

Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel has received a "crap load" of interest from multiple teams according to Michael Giardi of NFL Network. 

Samuel is one of the most underrated free agents and could be one of the first wide receivers to sign with a new team. 

-----

You May Also Like:

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

A Breakdown of Joe Thuney's Potential Contract

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook 

Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) points to the sky after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patriots Agree to Terms With Two Free Agents, Including Explosive Tight End

Oct 12, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Free Agent Nuggets: Trey Hendrickson's Market, the Latest on Curtis Samuel and More

Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets guard Pat Elflein (67) and offensive tackle Conor McDermott (69) block against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Panthers Sign Guard That Played for Frank Pollack Last Season

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Two Top Edge Rushers Re-Sign With Current Teams Before NFL Free Agency Begins

Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Thuney Watch: Patriots Hoping to Sign Star Guard to Long-Term Deal

Kevin Zeitler
News

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) and offensive guard A.J. Cann (60) and center Brandon Linder (65) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) run from the tunnel before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
News

Veteran Guard Restructures Deal to Avoid Free Agency

Feb 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming