Two Top Edge Rushers Re-Sign With Current Teams Before NFL Free Agency Begins

Two high-end edge rushers are staying with their current teams
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the market for multiple edge rushers, but they won't get their chance to sign two of the best guys that were scheduled to become free agents.

Buccaneers defensive end Shaq Barrett has agreed to a deal to stay with Tampa Bay according to NFL Reporter Josina Anderson. Adam Schefter says Barrett agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $72 million that includes $36 million fully guaranteed. The 28-year-old played a huge role in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run. 

The Bengals nearly signed Barrett two years ago, but the medical staff was worried about a shoulder issue. He signed with the Buccaneers and has become one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. 

Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara is staying in Detroit. He agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

That puts even more pressure on the Bengals to keep Carl Lawson. They opted not to place the franchise tag on the 25-year-old. Now there's a real chance he could be the top target for multiple teams hoping to land help on the edge in free agency. 

Okwara's deal could set a floor for Lawson's next contract. It wouldn't be shocking to see him get at least a four-year, $52 million deal. 

