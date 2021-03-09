NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Here Are the Players That Have Been Tagged By Their Teams
Multiple NFL teams have opted to use the franchise tag to prevent their star players from being able to test free agency this offseason. All 32 organizations have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to make a decision about the franchise tag.
Here's a list of the teams and players that have officially been tagged.
- Broncos safety Justin Simmons
- Jets safety Marcus Maye
- Washington guard Brandon Scherff
- Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin
- Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson
- Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams
- Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson
- Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton
Key players that won't be tagged include Patriots guard Joe Thuney, Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin.
This list will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.
-----
-----
