Patriots Agree to Terms With Two Free Agents, Including Explosive Tight End
The Patriots have to make plenty of roster upgrades this offseason and they're off to a good start. New England agreed to terms with former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, who was arguably the best free agent at his position.
The Patriots are signing Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract that includes $31.25 million guaranteed according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Smith, 25, had 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns for Tennessee last season. He gives Patriots quarterback Cam Newton a true weapon to work with in 2021.
New England also agreed to terms with former Dolphins' nose tackle Davon Godchaux. They gave him a two-year, $16 million with $9 million guaranteed according to Schefter.
Godchaux had 16 tackles and two quarterback hits in six games with Miami in 2020.
It's uncharacteristic for the Patriots to be so aggressive at the start of free agency, but they're trying to get back to the playoffs after finishing 7-9 last season.
