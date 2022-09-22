Podcast: First Look at Bengals' Week 3 Matchup Against Jets
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to bounce back on Sunday against the Jets after losing their first two games of the season.
Jake Liscow and I are joined by John Butchko of Locked on Jets to preview the matchup.
Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
