Raiders Beat Browns, Bengals Remain in First Place in the AFC North

Cincinnati is at the top of the division.

CINCINNATI — The Raiders beat the Browns 16-14 on a last second field goal by Daniel Carlson on Monday night, which means the Bengals are in first place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati and Baltimore are both 8-6, but the Bengals hold the tiebreaker.

If the playoffs started today the Bengals would be the fourth seed in the AFC. They would host the Colts in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati plays Baltimore on Sunday and the Chiefs in Week 17, before ending the regular season in Cleveland against the Browns on Jan. 9.

If the Bengals can beat the Ravens and the Browns, then they'll put themselves in position to win the division for the first time since 2015.

