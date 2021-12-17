Bengals Get Good News About Veteran Cornerback Ahead of Sunday's Game

Cincinnati will be without their top cornerback in Week 15.

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes is expected to play on Sunday against the Broncos.

The 29-year-old hasn't played since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals have to activate him from injured reserve, but he's impressed the coaching staff in practice over the past few weeks.

"We feel better about him playing with just one more week of normal football activities," head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "He was wanting to play last week and felt like he could do it, we just had to make sure we were doing the right thing by him. So this week we feel better about it."

Waynes' return couldn't come at a better time. Top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is on the COVID-19 reserve list and has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Vernon Hargreaves has been dealing with an illness and his status is in question for Sunday.

He has a chance to play, but the Bengals needed a boost. They're hoping Waynes can provide that in Denver.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Set to Continue Against Broncos

Brian Callahan Shares Thoughts on Ja'Marr Chase's Drops

Jessie Bates Discusses Dropped Interception Against 49ers

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Tee Higgins' Recent Success

Will Bengals Pursue Recently Released Veteran Center?

Bengals Place Darius Phillips on IR, Sign Punter to Practice Squad

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers

Three Thoughts on Cincinnati's Loss to San Francisco

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the 49ers

Bengals Get Positive Update About Trey Hendrickson

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to 49ers in OT 26-23

Bengals Have Big Advantage in One Key Area Against 49ers

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers

All Bengals Staff Shares Picks for Sunday's Game Against 49ers

Watch: Joe Burrow Resumes Practice, Bengals Getting Healthier

Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Struggles

Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes

Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust

Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice

Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In

AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats

Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers

Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22

Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate

NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate

Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop

Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook