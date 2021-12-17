The Bengals Continue to Shuffle Their Offensive Line

Fred Johnson Expected to Start at Right Tackle on Sunday Against Broncos
CINCINNATI — Fred Johnson is expected to start at right tackle on Sunday against the Broncos.
The 24-year-old has appeared in just two games this season. With Riley Reiff expected to miss the rest of the year with an ankle injury and Isaiah Prince dealing with an illness, the Bengals are turning to Johnson.
There's a chance that Prince is active in Denver, but he won't start.
"We've got a lot of faith in Fred," Taylor said. "Fred's done some good things for us over the last two years. Fred will be ready to go. Fred's taken the reps, we feel good about that. We'll just see where Isaiah would be at, he'd be more in a backup role if he's available."
D'Ante Smith could also be activated from injured reserve on Saturday, but he will also be a backup at both tackle spots.
Johnson has played just 20 offensive snaps this season, but the Bengals are banking on him to protect Joe Burrow and open running lanes for Joe Mixon on Sunday in Denver.
