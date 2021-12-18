It's Taylor Time in Sunday's Matchup Against the Broncos

Skip to main content
    Publish date:

    It's Taylor Time: Trent Taylor Poised to Take Over at Punt Returner for Bengals

    The veteran could play a key role in Denver.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — It's Taylor time for the Bengals. 

    Wide receiver Trent Taylor will likely serve as the team's punt returner during Sunday's game against the Broncos in Denver. 

    The 27-year-old has been on the practice squad all season and hasn't appeared in a regular season game. 

    Taylor was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. 

    The team needs someone to emerge at punt returner with Darius Phillips (shoulder) on injured reserve. 

    Taylor is the most experienced punt returner on the roster. He returned 49 punts for 471 yards during his first four seasons with the 49ers. 

    He's only returned two kickoffs in his career, so there's a chance rookie running back Chris Evans gets in the mix on kickoffs. 

    If Taylor has success on punt returns, there's a chance he could work his way onto the active roster for the first time this season. That won't happen if he doesn't play well in Denver. 

    For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below. 

    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) catches a pass during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
