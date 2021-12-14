Report: Dolphins to Release Veteran Center That Bengals Had Interest in This Offseason

Report: Miami Dolphins to Release Veteran Center Austin Reiter
CINCINNATI — The Dolphins plan to release veteran center Austin Reiter according to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.
Will the Bengals take a look at the 30-year-old?
Reiter has appeared in seven games this season and made five starts. He signed with the Saints in September, before Miami poached him off of New Orleans' practice squad.
Reiter visited the Bengals in July before training camp, but they didn't sign him. There were some questions about his health.
He didn't allow a sack in 421 offensive snaps and earned a 48.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Reiter isn't perfect, but adding a veteran behind Trey Hopkins could make some sense, especially if the Bengals are worried about counting on sixth-round rookie Trey Hill.
