Report: Dolphins to Release Veteran Center That Bengals Had Interest in This Offseason

    December 14, 2021
    Report: Miami Dolphins to Release Veteran Center Austin Reiter

    Will Cincinnati add another piece to their offensive line room?
    CINCINNATI — The Dolphins plan to release veteran center Austin Reiter according to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus. 

    Will the Bengals take a look at the 30-year-old? 

    Reiter has appeared in seven games this season and made five starts. He signed with the Saints in September, before Miami poached him off of New Orleans' practice squad. 

    Reiter visited the Bengals in July before training camp, but they didn't sign him. There were some questions about his health.  

    He didn't allow a sack in 421 offensive snaps and earned a 48.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus

    Reiter isn't perfect, but adding a veteran behind Trey Hopkins could make some sense, especially if the Bengals are worried about counting on sixth-round rookie Trey Hill.  

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins center Austin Reiter (61) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    November 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs a route against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    The Cincinnati Bengals defense reacts after San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) (not pictured) missed a field goal in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 12
    Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tyler Hall (33) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (not pictured) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) watches as the winning field goal attempt sails wide during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Joe Burrow, Bengals team
