    December 15, 2021
    Bengals' Offensive Line Shuffle Expected to Continue Against Broncos

    Cincinnati's offensive line struggled in Week 14.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line shuffle is expected to continue on Sunday against the Broncos. 

    Starting right tackle Riley Reiff is continues to work through an ankle injury and is "doubtful" for Sunday's game according to head coach Zac Taylor. 

    That means Isaiah Prince will likely make his second start in three weeks. 

    Prince has a 72.8 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus, but has allowed three sacks limited time at right tackle.

    "He’s done good things. For a guy that’s coming in off the bench as a swing tackle, he’s done a good job," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. "He’s done a lot of good things for us over the course of the year as the heavy tight end so I’m optimistic on Isaiah and his development and his arc that he’s come through this year.”

    Prince missed Wednesday's practice with an illness. 

    There was some speculation that the shuffle at right guard could continue after Hakeem Adeniji struggled in Week 14 against the 49ers. Callahan put that discussion to rest on Wednesday when he said Adeniji has shown enough to stick at right guard.

    “Yeah, he sure has," Callahan said. "He had a tough matchup this past week. (Arik) Armstead is maybe one of the top three at his position. He gave both of our guards fits. He gives a lot of guards fits. But Hakeem has done a really nice job, and that’s not to say he’s been perfect, but he’s done well. He’s improved and he’s got another chance to go do it this week.”

    For more on the Bengals as they prepare for their Week 15 matchup with the Broncos, watch the video below.

