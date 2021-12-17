Week 15 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game in Denver

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are shorthanded going into Sunday's game against the Broncos. They'll be without right tackle Riley Reiff and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Both Cincinnati and Denver need to win to keep their playoff chances alive.

The All Bengals team made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 5-8

For the second week in a row, I’m focused on turnovers. The Bengals must take care of the football against a Denver Broncos team that is plus-1 in turnover differential. You can bet that Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins will draw coverage from Patrick Surtain II, one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks have a 46.8 completion percentage when they throw at Surtain this season. He also has four interceptions.

Denver’s defense is talented and will give the Bengals some problems, allowing just 17.5 points per game on average (2nd in the NFL).

Luckily for the Bengals, they are not a one-trick pony. I expect Joe Mixon to get back on track this week, and Cincinnati’s defense should slow down the Broncos' offense significantly.

Prediction: Bengals 21, Broncos 17

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-9

We have about as even a matchup as you can find in any game when the Broncos battle the Bengals.

Cincinnati ranks 19th in Football Outsiders overall DVOA and Denver is 18th. The Bengals’ 21st-ranked offensive DVOA matches up against Denver’s 21st-ranked defensive DVOA. The Broncos battle back with the No. 12 offense against the No. 12 defense.

Get ready for a mono-e-mono bout at Mile High Stadium.

Given how banged up the Bengals are—whether it's injuries or COVID protocol—I'm picking the Broncos. Vic Fangio's defense is rounding into form behind an elite secondary. According to Ben Baldwin's model, Denver ranks seventh in EPA/play allowed and sixth in dropback EPA/play allowed since Week 8.

Fangio dials up plenty of zone coverage for Burrow, and Denver grinds out a win.

Prediction: Broncos 24, Bengals 20

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 6-7

Joe Burrow said this week every game is a must-win moving forward if they want to make the playoffs. The Bengals and Broncos are two of the five AFC teams entering Week 15 with a 7-6 record as both are vying for a playoff spot.

Denver's secondary is one of the better units Burrow will face this season. Most defenses have favored zone to slow down Cincinnati's playmakers, but expect the Broncos to play more man coverage. Justin Simmons has been playing like one of the best safeties in the league, while Surtain has the most interceptions (4) among rookie defensive backs.

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Noah Fant are all capable of making plays if Teddy Bridgewater can get the ball to them. However, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are the catalysts to the Denver offense. The Bengals run defense continues to be stout setting up for a highly anticipated matchup Sunday.

This game will be close, but the Bengals fall to 3-14 all-time in the Mile High City.

Prediction: Broncos 27, Bengals 24

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 7-6

The Bengals are desperate for a win coming off back-to-back losses, and with the Browns and Ravens both being short handed this week, this is a huge opportunity. I think the defense will have a good game against Bridgewater and the Broncos, and I think the Bengals will attack more in the passing game this week.

Cincinnati gets it done on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Broncos 17

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 6-7

The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to right the ship after a tough two-game skid. They'll travel to Denver to take on the Broncos who are coming off a get right game against the Detroit Lions. Both teams are 7-6 and fighting for a wildcard spot in the AFC.

The Broncos field a good defense under Fangio, which isn't surprising. Fangio is the mastermind behind the recent wave of base quarters defenses, the same style of defense that Brandon Staley runs. Their defense is strong in the secondary, but they will face a big test this week from the Bengals pass catching unit. This matchup is critical to the game because if the Bengals can beat that defense, the Broncos may have issues keeping up on the scoreboard

Denver's offense is predicated on the run game. This is another strength on strength matchup as Cincinnati's run defense has been great all year long. These two matchups on both sides of the ball should dictate how the game will go. In a true coin flip game, I think the Bengals come out on top.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Broncos 21

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 3-2

I've been 50/50 on this game all week—and I'm still feeling that way right now. The Bengals and Broncos always gives us wild games going all the way back to 2000 when Corey Dillon ran for an NFL record 278 yards. Anyone remember Brandon Stokley's 87-yard touchdown in the 2009 season opener? What about Dre Kirkpatrick's pick-6 against Peyton Manning? What's going to happen on Sunday?

We have heard all week that Zac Taylor needs to let Burrow cook. The second-year quarterback is coming off of one of his best games as a pro. We should still be talking about his fourth quarter against the 49ers by the way. I like a balanced offense, but the Bengals have a red hot Tee Higgins, a potential Rookie of the Year in Chase and Mr. reliable Tyler Boyd.

I think the Bengals put it in the air on Sunday. The weather isn't supposed to be a factor in Denver. It feels like the Broncos will try and run it, but the Bengals have seen a lot of success at defending the run this season. I like Cincinnati to bounce back if they don't turn the ball over. The Bengals improve to 5-2 on the road.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Broncos 24

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 6-7

This is a weird matchup, but it's one the Bengals should win if they're truly a playoff team.

Can Cincinnati go on the road and play turnover free? If the answer is yes, then they should improve to 8-6 and keep pace in the playoff race.

Fred Johnson starting at right tackle is a concern, but it shouldn't derail their offense. The Bengals win by a score and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Broncos 20

