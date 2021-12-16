Jessie Bates Discusses Potential Game-Ending Interception

The 24-year-old nearly had a game-changing play in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

CINCINNATI — Star safety Jessie Bates almost put the cherry on top of a furious Bengals' fourth quarter rally against the 49ers last Sunday.

Bates stepped in front of Brandon Aiyuk and nearly intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo's pass with the game tied and 21 seconds remaining. He had a head of steam and had a chance to score.

Instead, the ball hit off his hands and fell harmlessly to the turf.

"People say it's a 24-hour rule but I still haven't gotten over it kind of," Bates said before Wednesday's practice. "I've probably seen the play probably 100 times now. It's very frustrating, honestly. I did everything right to make that play. I hung on my hash and I knew exactly what was coming. I put it away a little too early. I didn't catch it first. It's very frustrating at a very critical part of the game."

Would he have returned it for a touchdown?

"No one knows. Only God knows," Bates said. "But yeah, I think I would have had a chance the only guys there were (George) Kittle and Vonn (Bell), but like I said, you never know."

Even if Bates didn't score, he would've given the offense a few plays to get into field goal range.

The 24-year-old had three interceptions in each of his first three seasons. He only has one so far this season. That means he's due to snag a couple more interceptions over the next four weeks.

"We've got four opportunities left," Bates said. "I think I'll have a couple more of those opportunities to make and I'll make them."

