    December 11, 2021
    The Bengals Have a Big Advantage in One Key Area Against the 49ers

    Cincinnati enters Sunday's matchup with a 7-5 record.
    CINCINNATI — When the Bengals took Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they did it because they wanted another explosive, dynamic weapon for second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. 

    Chase has delivered so far this season, even if his play has dropped off in recent weeks. 

    A trio of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Chase should be unstoppable, especially with Burrow at quarterback and Joe Mixon in the backfield. 

    This offense has flashed its' potential this season, but they've been inconsistent. That can't be the case on Sunday against the 49ers. 

    San Francisco is dealing with injury issues in the secondary. Top cornerback Emmanuel Moseley won't play due to a high-ankle sprain.

    His backup, Dontae Johnson didn't travel to Cincinnati and won't play due to a personal matter.

    Veteran cornerback Josh Norman will start at cornerback. He's given up 30 receptions and earned a 49.6 overall grade this season according to Pro Football Focus. Norman has allowed a passer rating of 101.1. 

    Rookie Ambry Thomas or Deommodore Lenoir will start alongside Norman. 

    It doesn't matter which cornerback starts on Sunday, the Bengals should have a significant advantage against the 49ers' secondary. 

    December football in Cincinnati usually means it's time to run the ball, but Sunday's game is different. 

    It's time for their trio of wide receivers to dominate, just like the Bengals envisioned when they picked Chase in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

    For more on how this is a bad matchup for the 49ers, go here.

